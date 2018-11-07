Sophomore guard
6-3, 206
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Career numbers: 12.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33 games, including 29 starts.
Scouting report: Davison led the Badgers in minutes as a true freshman despite dealing with a left shoulder injury that required surgery after the season. An Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection, Davison set a UW freshman record for 3-point field goals with 60. He scored a career-high 30 points, including 23 after halftime, in a five-point loss to Michigan State in the regular-season finale. That day, he became the first UW freshman to score at least 30 points in a game since Sam Okey did it in 1996. Davison finished his career at Maple Grove High School as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,300), assists (899) and steals (365). He also was a star quarterback and accounted for 68 touchdowns (43 passing, 25 rushing) during his career.
What’s your nickname? B-rad.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Matt Damon.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Taylor Currie.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Coaching college basketball.