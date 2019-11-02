Junior guard | 6-4, 206
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Career numbers: 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games, including 63 starts.
Scouting report: Davison averaged 10.5 points per game as a sophomore, finishing 34.9 percent from 3-point range after an up-and-down season. He started and ended the season in a slump, going 10-for-35 (28.6 percent) in his first 10 games and 13-for-61 (21.3 percent) in his final 12. During a 12-game stretch in the middle of the season, Davison shot a sizzling 29-for-53 (54.7 percent) from beyond the arc. Still, he was the team’s plus-minus leader in Big Ten play, was counted on heavily for his leadership and was a key part of one of the best defenses in the nation. Davison, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree last season, finished his career at Maple Grove High School as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,300), assists (899) and steals (365).
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Adam Thielen.
Favorite TV show to binge? 24 — Jack Bauer.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Trevor Anderson.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Forage Kitchen.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: @braddavi34, @braddavison