BRAD BOXBERGER

Boxberger has been a reliable option in high-leverage, late-inning situations all season but has done some of his best work over the last month. In 13 August appearances, Boxberger has allowed just one earned run over 12 1/3 innings (0.73 ERA) with 17 strikeouts and only two walks.
He's allowed just two runs over his last 23 appearances (22 1/3 innings) for a 0.81 ERA while holding opponents to a .158 batting average during that stretch.
"He’s been a stabilizing influence in our bullpen,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He has been a closer with other teams, so he has that low heartbeat in those situations. And he has been locked in with his stuff, locating pitches exceptionally well. He’s definitely been a big plus for us.”