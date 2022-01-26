Boys wrestling Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys wrestlingWednesday's resultJanesville Craig 40, Middleton 27Madison Memorial 66, Madison West 3 0 Comments Tags Wrestling Madison West Madison Boy Result Memorial Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action Check out all the happenings from Wednesday's slate of high school games.