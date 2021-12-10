Boys wrestling

Related to this story
No cases of the omicron variant among Wisconsin residents have been identified at this time but an investigation by the state Department of Health Services and City of Milwaukee Health Department is ongoing.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
The owners of New Glarus Brewing recently began investigating a way to sell the state's best-known beer online and ship it to other states, but decided against it.
The boat owner contends miscommunication with moving companies led to a situation where the city expects to spend $15,000 to remove the barge-sized boat Thursday from Marshall Park harbor.
In addition to posting career highs of 15 points and six assists, the rookie point guard set the tone defensively in the Badgers' win over rival Marquette.
The restaurant group could have all three new spots open by next summer.
The Badgers are 7-1 and No. 18 in the NET rankings, which are used to choose and seed the NCAA tournament field. But the season is only a month old and the road in the Big Ten is filled with potholes that will challenge a young team.