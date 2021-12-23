Boys wrestling

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Edgerton 58, Madison La Follette 24
"Whatever you thought you were doing to help make COVID-19 better, we need everyone to be doing a little bit more.”
We need more girls playing, and Verona running up the score does not help
The hospital in Medford, like others, is feeling the strain, with no end in sight.
Badgers senior guard Josh Seltzner called his All-American and All-Big Ten season a "perfect ending" to his career.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Wisconsin should keep its politicians as far away as possible from counting the votes
UW knocks out top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville in the national semifinals.
The UW volleyball team secured the program's first national title when the fourth-seeded Badgers edged the 10th-seeded Huskers in an epic five-set NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.
Aaron Rodgers needs three TD tosses Sunday against the Ravens to tie Brett Favre’s franchise career record of 442 and four to break it.
Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94.
A criminal complaint alleges Shawnicia Youmas was going nearly 65 mph in 30 mph zone just before the July 27 crash.
