Boys wrestling

Related to this story
Most Popular
A new owner has taken over the former Pine Cone truck-stop restaurant in DeForest and opened Highway Cafe.
Two changes in game locations were known, but a tweak in the schedule could help the Badgers down the stretch of the season.
Rettke’s life has been a whirlwind since her final kill wrapped up the Badgers' five-set victory over Nebraska in the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
Watch now: Heavy metal guitarist brings back tokens, Space Invaders, Death Race and expands Madison-area arcade scene
Aftershock Classic Arcade has opened on East Washington Avenue, bringing the 1980s back to life.
Four people were killed when the minivan they were in was hit by two semi-trailer trucks Thursday night on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Jurors in Chandler Halderson murder trial see graphic photos of father's remains, hear from former girlfriend
Halderson's former girlfriend believed he was working and going to school and nicknamed him "hubby." Prosecutors say Halderson was living a lie.
Badgers jump in AP Top 25 poll after 3-0 week.
Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 151 early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," the prosecutor told the 18-member jury.