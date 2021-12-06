 Skip to main content
Boys Wrestling
Boys Wrestling

Boys wrestling

Friday's late result

Stoughton 66, Deforest 12

Saturday's late result

Reedsburg duals: 1, Reedsburg; 2, La Crosse Logan; 3, Lancaster; 4, Wisconsin Dells; 5, Riverdale; 6, River Valley; 7, Monona Grove/McFarland; 8, Westby.

