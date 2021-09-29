Boys volleyball
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths was stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence locker, officials say
The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdoses to the State Patrol’s own evidence locker.
Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin Badgers' failure to finish against good teams has become the program's identity
Paul Chryst has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents and is 5-7 overall over a 12-game stretch dating to late in the 2019 season. Mediocrity is becoming the program's identity.
Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base.
A Madison man accused in the execution-style shooting of a doctor and her husband in the UW Arboretum last year wrote the judge in his case a …
Analysis of UW's use of motion, linebackers in pass coverage and a poor effort by a Badger star not named Graham Mertz.
Wisconsin lost for a seventh consecutive time to a ranked opponent. Here’s why columnist Jim Polzin has "zero faith" the program can be good this season.
Deputy's demand that Wisconsin teen remove COVID-19 Instagram post violated First Amendment, judge rules
A Wisconsin high school student on Friday won a federal lawsuit she brought against a sheriff who threatened her with jail time early in the COVID-19 pandemic if she didn't remove social media posts saying she had the virus.
On Oct. 15, Curderburger will sell for a suggested price of $5.79. Culver’s urges customers to get to the restaurant early, as they expect it will sell out quickly.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is making mistakes in four key areas that are holding him and the offense back. Let's break them down.
One of the Afghan men charged with crimes at Fort McCoy had allegedly been sexually abusing two boys, ages 12 and 14, in the bathroom at the base.