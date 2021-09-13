Boys volleyball Sep 13, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys volleyballMonday's resultsEdgewood 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15)Madison Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 2 (25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 13-25, 15-6)Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-13) 0 Comments Tags Beloit Madison Volleyball Memorial Boy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Monday's action 6 min ago Check out all the happening's from tonight's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Storm surge and wind from Nicholas hit Texas coast Millions of acres burned as wildfires continue in the West Millions of acres burned as wildfires continue in the West Impacts felt along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Impacts felt along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches Intense winds hammer coastal Texas as Nicholas approaches Intense winds hammer coastal Texas as Nicholas approaches