Boys volleyball
Boys volleyball

Boys volleyball

Monday's results

Edgewood 3, Beloit Memorial 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-15)

Madison Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 2 (25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 13-25, 15-6)

Middleton 3, Fort Atkinson 0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-13)

