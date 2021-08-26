Boys volleyball Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys volleyballMiddleton 2, Burlington 1 (25-17, 19-25, 15-9) 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Thursday's action 44 min ago Check out all the happening's from tonight's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Polar bear makes its way across an ice floe in northern Russia Tropical Storm Ida expected to intensify dramatically before landfall Tropical Storm Ida expected to intensify dramatically before landfall Studying an asteroid that's not far from Earth Studying an asteroid that's not far from Earth Sen. Cassidy urges Louisianans to take Ida seriously Sen. Cassidy urges Louisianans to take Ida seriously