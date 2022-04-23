Boys track and field
Related to this story
Most Popular
East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years.
John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
A service at UW’s Memorial Union will be held to celebrate the life of Wisconsin junior runner Sarah Shulze, who died earlier this month.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season.
A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police.
The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers.
Thoughts on a young cornerback, Braelon Allen's development as a receiver and more from Badgers football practice.