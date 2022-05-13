Boys track and field May 13, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday's resultsHartford Invite: Hartford Union 172, Hamilton 164, Kettle Moraine 104, Waunakee 96, Slinger 86, Nicolet 37, Beaver Dam 28, Carmen 10 0 Comments Tags Track And Field Result Boy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action Check out all the happenings from Friday's slate of high school games.