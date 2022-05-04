Boys track and field May 4, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday's resultsBadger Northeast Quad: DeForest 118, Watertown 96.5, Waunakee 43.5, Beaver Dam 12. 0 Comments Tags Watertown Track And Field Deforest Northeast Quad Badger Result Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Wednesday's action Check out all the happenings from Wednesday's slate of high school games.