Boys track and field

State Tournament Results
Division 1: Arrowhead 55.5, Kimberly 36, La Crosse Central 35, Hartford Union 28, Waunakee 24, Oconomowoc 21.5, Wauwatosa East 20.5, Menomonee Falls 20, Hortonville 20, Middleton 20, Milwaukee Lutheran 19.5, De Pere 19, Oshkosh North 19, Menomonie 19, Reedsburg Area 18, Bay Port 17, New Richmond 16, Oregon 14, Westosha Central 13, Waukesha North 13, Eau Claire North 12, Racine Horlick 12, Kenosha Bradford 12, Homestead 12, Wisconsin Lutheran 12, Whitefish Bay 12, Fort Atkinson 11, Port Washington 11, West De Pere 10, Racine Park 10, Waterford Union 10, Verona Area 9.5, Sun Prairie 8.5, Waukesha South 8, Wausau West 8, Brookfield East 7, Whitnall 6, Greendale 6, Madison Memorial 6, Stevens Point 5, Nicolet 5, Holmen 5, Oshkosh West 5, Sussex Hamilton 5, Franklin 4.5, Fond du Lac 4, Shawano Community 4, Onalaska 3, Oak Creek 3, Mukwonago 3, River Falls 3, Cedarburg 3, Pewaukee 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2, Hudson 2, Watertown 2, Madison East 2, Kettle Moraine 1, Chippewa Falls 1, Badger 1, D. C. Everest 1, Appleton North 1, West Bend West 1, Sheboygan South 1, Green Bay Preble 0.5.
Division 2: Shorewood 46, Lodi 45, New London 29, Valders 28, Aquinas 28, Jefferson 26, Osceola 24, Beloit Turner 24, Little Chute 20, Ellsworth 18, University School of Milwaukee 17, Monroe 17, La Crosse Logan 17, Denmark 16.5, Madison Edgewood 16, McFarland 16, New Berlin West 15.5, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15, Fox Valley Lutheran 14, Kewaskum 13, Freedom 11.5, Medford Area 11, Catholic Memorial 11, Pius XI Catholic 10, Lake Mills 10, Watertown Luther Prep 10, Martin Luther 9, Big Foot 9, Platteville 9, Two Rivers 8, Black River Falls 8, Notre Dame Academy 8, Lakeland Union 8, Winneconne 7, Lakeside Lutheran 7, Mauston 6, New Berlin Eisenhower 6, Brown Deer 6, Plymouth 6, St. Croix Falls 6, Northwestern 5, Luxemburg-Casco 5, Waupun Area 5, Stratford 5, Rice Lake 5, Somerset 5, Grafton 5, Prescott 4.5, River Valley 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 4, Campbellsport 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Sheboygan Falls 3, Antigo 3, Ripon 3, Barron 3, Pioneer Westfield 2.5, Racine St. Catherine's 2, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2, Omro 2, Whitewater 2, Xavier 2, Wrightstown 2, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2, Sugar River 2, Portage 2, Westby 1.5, Arcadia 1.