Boys tennis

After not making money for two years, the original Roman Candle on Williamson Street is closing, said owner Brewer Stouffer.
Sanford shot the parents of his then-girlfriend in the head at the UW Arboretum in March 2020.
The crowd is mostly regulars and those who follow the restaurant on Facebook.
Travis Flannery thought he knew about Dumpster diving, but figured people did it mainly to find food. Then, he started looking into its legality to see if it was something he wanted to do.
A Wisconsin couple say they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder and yelled at it to go away.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Johnny Davis isn’t participating in drills or scrimmages at the NBA draft combine. But scouts were willing to share their thoughts on the former Wisconsin men’s basketball star.
Downtown Alder Mike Verveer said the city wouldn't allow the building or the street below to remain open if the building was actually at risk of collapse.
Public Health Madison and Dane County would recommend but not mandate indoor mask wearing should COVID-19 reach high transmission levels.
Monona Grove High School student files civil rights lawsuit against district for 'unreasonable' drug search
A Black Monona Grove High School student filed a civil rights lawsuit against the district Monday morning following an alleged "unreasonable" drug search attempt by school staff during an April trip to Louisiana.