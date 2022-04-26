Boys tennis Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday's resultsWaunakee 7, Milton 0Middleton 7, Verona 0Madison Memorial 7, Madison East 0Oregon 6, Reedsburg 1 0 Comments Tags Madison East Verona Madison Tennis Memorial Result Boy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Tuesday's action Check out all the happenings from Tuesday's slate of high school games.