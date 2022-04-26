 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys tennis

Tuesday's results

Waunakee 7, Milton 0

Middleton 7, Verona 0

Madison Memorial 7, Madison East 0

Oregon 6, Reedsburg 1

