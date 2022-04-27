Boys tennis Apr 27, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday's resultsMadison West 7, Beloit Memorial 0 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular On Retail: Crazy Lenny Mattioli calls it a career in retail The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years. Madison to convert almost half its median planting beds to grass, concrete Citing budget constraints, the city wants to convert 62 planting beds to turf and 27 beds to colored, stamped concrete but wouldn't remove any trees. Zoo needs independent investigation STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale Family plans service for Wisconsin junior distance runner who died A service at UW’s Memorial Union will be held to celebrate the life of Wisconsin junior runner Sarah Shulze, who died earlier this month. Shailene Woodley 'done' with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers after trying to 'give it another shot' Shailene Woodley has once again scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers. 7 things we learned, 3 we didn't from Wisconsin spring football practice A breakdown of key position battles, the new offense and more as Badgers football wraps up spring football. Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman the clown continues to embarrass Wisconsin Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls The body of Illiana "Lily" Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday. East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth. 2 electrocuted in Marathon County while making art using high-voltage electricity The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a man were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning.