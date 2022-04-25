Boys tennis Apr 25, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday's resultsBrookfield Central 7, Madison Memorial 0Eau Claire Memorial 5, Madison Memorial 2 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth. On Retail: Crazy Lenny Mattioli calls it a career in retail The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years. Family plans service for Wisconsin junior distance runner who died A service at UW’s Memorial Union will be held to celebrate the life of Wisconsin junior runner Sarah Shulze, who died earlier this month. Open Jim: What Wisconsin men's basketball returnees are in line to make the biggest jump? Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag. Zoo needs independent investigation STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale Why John Blackwell decided to commit to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. 7 things we learned, 3 we didn't from Wisconsin spring football practice A breakdown of key position battles, the new offense and more as Badgers football wraps up spring football. Wisconsin outside hitter Lauren Jardine enters transfer portal The 6-foot-2 Jardine, from Highland, Utah, played in 14 matches in her freshman volleyball season for the Badgers. 2 electrocuted in Marathon County while making art using high-voltage electricity The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a man were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. Watch now: Severe weather possible for parts of Wisconsin both Friday and Saturday Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.