Boys tennis Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday's resultsWaunakee 5, New Berlin Eisenhower 2Monona Grove 7, Howards 0Monona Grove 7, Oshkosh North 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action Check out all the happenings from Saturday's slate of high school games.