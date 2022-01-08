Boys swimming
Related to this story
Most Popular
The municipalities have long been planning for the change, which will involve about 6,236 residents and 502 acres with an assessed value of $469 million on Oct. 31, 2022.
Two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 151 early Thursday morning, authorities reported.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," the prosecutor told the 18-member jury.
Wisconsin football assistant Joe Rudolph leaving program: 'I pray that it benefits everyone involved'
The Badgers offensive line coach said "I love this place. I love Wisconsin," but “it just felt like a little bit of change could be a good thing.” Here are his thoughts as he leaves for Virginia Tech.
"His ultimate goal is to be a top-five (pick) in the NBA. If it happens this year, it happens this year. If it happens next year, it happens next year. If it happens the year after that, it happens then. But that is his goal,” Mark Davis said of his son.
“I was quite shocked, considering how long they waited to say something,” one parent said of the district’s announcement to delay the start of in-person instruction.
Rettke’s life has been a whirlwind since her final kill wrapped up the Badgers' five-set victory over Nebraska in the NCAA championship match in Columbus, Ohio.
The 23-year-old Dane County man is charged with killing his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the ticket worth half of the $632 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. The winner has not yet come forward.
17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.