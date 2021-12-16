Boys swimming

Monona Grove at McFarland, 6 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Smoky's Club, Madison's most iconic supper club, is, after 69 years, making way for a five-story, mixed-use development from Flad Development & Investment Corp.
A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.
This marks the first time the UW Board of Regents has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.
Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Dana Rettke said she is “really thankful for the bond” she’s developed with the young fan. And Izzy’s mother said the Badgers have boosted the self-confidence of the girl, who sometimes struggles with being “different.”
Big Ten teams fill four of the remaining spots in the NCAA tournament.
The Badgers swept Big Ten rival Minnesota to advance to the national semifinals for the third straight tear and fifth time in program history.
Badgers senior safety Collin Wilder won't be able to play against Arizona State later this month and finishes his UW career with 81 tackles and 16 passes defended.
While a foot or more of snow falls to the north, much of southern Wisconsin will see just light snow or rain and potentially ice, according to forecasters.
Five of the top 15 in-state players signed with the Badgers on Wednesday. Here’s why coaches say it was “harder for us” to recruit in-state talent this year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.