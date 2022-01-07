 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys swimming
Boys swimming

Friday's results

Sun Prairie triple dual: Sun Prairie 121, Janesville Parker 26; Sun Prairie 110, Beloit Memorial 26; Janesville Parker 43, Beloit Memorial 31.

