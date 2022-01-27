Boys swimming Jan 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys swimmingThursday's resultsWaunakee at Milton, 6 p.m.Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 6 p.m. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular ‘Like losing a brother': Why Chucky Hepburn’s return to play in Nebraska will be bittersweet Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn got devastating news from his home state earlier this week. “We’re all grieving,” his father, Greg Hepburn, said. Ken Eeg: Score of Packers' game demands a recount There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top Fact check: Ron Johnson's 'COVID-19: A Second Opinion' panel The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19. Wisconsin volleyball adds libero from Turkey after video wowed coach Kelly Sheffield: 'Holy smokes' “I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Kelly Sheffield said. Now Gulce Guctekin is joining the Badgers. Tyler Wahl out for Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Michigan State The junior forward was injured in the Badgers’ victory over Northwestern earlier in the week. Here’s what we know. GOP lawmaker caught on video urging party to 'cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules' Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments. Get ready for snow: Storm to hit Madison, southwestern Wisconsin tonight There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Chandler Halderson found guilty in the murder of his parents The jury deliberated just over two hours before finding Chandler Halderson guilty on all eight charges in last summer's killing of Bart and Krista Halderson. Aaron Rodgers’ future? Uncertain, but he knows this: ‘I don’t want to be part of a rebuild' In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon. Jim Polzin: Where Joey Hauser and Johnny Davis fit in a classic what-if scenario for Wisconsin basketball Two sets of brothers were deciding where to play next in the late spring of 2019. How one set of siblings saying no to the Badgers ended up being a blessing in disguise because it led to Wisconsin landing Johnny and Jordan Davis.