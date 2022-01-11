 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys swimming
0 Comments

Boys swimming

  • 0

Boys swimming

Tuesday's results

Milton at DeForest, 6 p.m.

Monona Grove 93, Waunakee 77

Baraboo at Madison Edgewood, 6 p.m.

Stoughton at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at McFarland, 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics