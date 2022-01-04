 Skip to main content
Boys swimming
Tuesday's results

Sun Prairie Triple Dual: Sun Prairie, La Follette, Madison Memorial 5:30 p.m.

McFarland at Baraboo 6 p.m.

Waunakee at DeForest 6 p.m.

Stoughton at Milton 6 p.m.

Oregon at Sauk Prairie 6 p.m.

