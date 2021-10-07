 Skip to main content
Boys soccer
Boys soccer

Boys soccer

Badger Northwest

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11

Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9

Reedsburg;4-13-0;2-6-0;4

Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1

Badger Southwest

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11

Mount Horeb;10-1-4;3-0-4;10

Madison Edgewood;8-5-3;3-3-1;7

Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1

Badger Northeast

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14

DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10

Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3

Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3

Badger Southeast

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13

Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8

Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6

Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1

Big Eight

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Verona;9-1-1;6-0-1;19

Sun Prairie;12-1-4;6-1-0;18

Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18

Madison West;8-4-2;5-1-2;17

Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13

Beloit Memorial;6-9-1;2-5-1;7

Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8

Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3

Janesville Craig;2-9-2;0-5-1;1

Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0

Rock Valley

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13

Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11

East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8

Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7

Edgerton;3-4-5;1-1-1;6

Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3

Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1

Capitol Conference

Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points

Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18

Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18

Lake Mills;12-2-1;5-2-0;15

Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-0;3-5-0;9

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6

Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5

Lakeside Lutheran;7-3-2;1-3-1;4

Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3

Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1

Thursday's results

Madison West 0, Madison Memorial 0

Madison East 1, Janesville Craig 1

Sun Prairie 4, Middleton 0

Madison Edgewood 3, Milton 0

Verona 1, Beloit Memorial 0

Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0

Waunakee 6, Reedsburg 0

Mount Horeb 5, Stoughton 1

Sauk Prairie 5, Beaver Dam 0

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Columbus 0

Lake Mills 5, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Edgerton 3, Madison Country Day co-op 0

