Boys soccer
Badger Northwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Baraboo;10-4-2;5-1-1;11
Sauk Prairie;9-7-1;4-2-1;9
Reedsburg;4-13-0;2-6-0;4
Portage/Poynette;5-10-2;0-6-1;1
Badger Southwest
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Oregon;13-0-2;5-0-1;11
Mount Horeb;10-1-4;3-0-4;10
Madison Edgewood;8-5-3;3-3-1;7
Monroe;0-8-3;0-6-1;1
Badger Northeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Waunakee;14-3-4;7-1-0;14
DeForest;9-3-2;6-2-0;10
Watertown;5-5-1;1-3-1;3
Beaver Dam;2-10-1;1-5-1;3
Badger Southeast
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Monona Grove;7-8-2;6-2-1;13
Fort Atkinson;5-5-1;4-3-0;8
Milton;5-9-0;3-4-0;6
Stoughton;0-12-2;0-5-1;1
Big Eight
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Verona;9-1-1;6-0-1;19
Sun Prairie;12-1-4;6-1-0;18
Middleton;9-5-2;6-2-0;18
Madison West;8-4-2;5-1-2;17
Madison Memorial;8-6-2;4-3-1;13
Beloit Memorial;6-9-1;2-5-1;7
Madison East;1-7-2;2-3-2;8
Madison La Follette;2-7-1;1-6-0;3
Janesville Craig;2-9-2;0-5-1;1
Janesville Parker;0-10-0;0-5-0;0
Rock Valley
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
McFarland;6-3-2;4-1-1;13
Evansville;12-0-3;3-0-2;11
East Troy/Palmyra Eagle;2-3-1;2-1-2;8
Big Foot/Williams Bay;5-5-1;2-1-1;7
Edgerton;3-4-5;1-1-1;6
Whitewater;2-5-0;1-4-0;3
Jefferson;0-9-2;0-5-1;1
Capitol Conference
Team;Overall;Division;Div. Points
Sugar River;9-1-2;6-0-0;18
Wisconsin Dells;8-1-0;6-1-0;18
Lake Mills;12-2-1;5-2-0;15
Watertown Luther Prep;6-7-0;3-5-0;9
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;3-6-0;2-3-0;6
Lodi;4-5-3;1-3-2;5
Lakeside Lutheran;7-3-2;1-3-1;4
Columbus;3-11-0;1-6-0;3
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-6-2;0-2-1;1
Thursday's results
Madison West 0, Madison Memorial 0
Madison East 1, Janesville Craig 1
Sun Prairie 4, Middleton 0
Madison Edgewood 3, Milton 0
Verona 1, Beloit Memorial 0
Monona Grove 10, Monroe 0
Waunakee 6, Reedsburg 0
Mount Horeb 5, Stoughton 1