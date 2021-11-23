 Skip to main content
Boys hockey
BADGER EAST

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0

Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0

Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0

McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0

Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0

Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0

BADGER WEST

Baraboo/Portage;0-0-0;0-0-0

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;0-0-0

Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0

Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0

Monroe;0-0-0;0-1-0

Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0

BIG EIGHT

Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0

Janesville;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison La Follette/East;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0

Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0

Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0

Tuesday's results

Monroe at Middleton, 7:45 PM

Beloit Memorial at Sun Prairie, 7:00 PM

Onalaska/La Crosse at Sauk Prairie, 7:00 PM

Xavier at Beaver Dam, 7:00 PM

Reedsburg/Wis. Dells/Mauston at Wisconsin Rapids, 7:00 PM

