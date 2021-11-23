Boys hockey
BADGER EAST
Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)
DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0
Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0
McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0
Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0
Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0
BADGER WEST
Baraboo/Portage;0-0-0;0-0-0
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells;0-0-0;0-0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0
Edgewood;0-0-0;0-0-0
Monroe;0-0-0;0-1-0
Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0
BIG EIGHT
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Janesville;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison La Follette/East;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0
Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0