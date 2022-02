Boys hockey

WIAA Boys hockey tournament

Division 1

Sectional 1

Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)

No. 1 Hudson bye

No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 7, No. 9 D.C Everest 5

No. 5 Stevens Point 9, No. 12 Barron co-op 0

No. 4 Wausau West 12, No. 13 Merrill co-op 0

No. 3 Eau Claire North bye

No. 6 Chippewa Falls 12, No. 11 Ashland co-op 0

No. 7 Superior 4, No. 10 Tomah/Sparta 0

No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial bye

Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 Hudson 9, No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids 0

No. 5 Stevens Point 3, No. 4 Wausau West 1

No. 6 Chippewa Falls 3, No. 3 Eau Claire North 2

No. 7 Superior 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 1

Sectional Semifinal

No. 5 Stevens Point at No. 1 Hudson, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

No. 7 Superior at No. 6 Chippewa Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)

No. 1 Notre Dame bye

No. 8 Beaver Dam co-op 3, No. 9 Sheboygan South co-op 0

No. 5 Fond du Lac co-op 10, No. 12 Xavier co-op 0

No. 4 Bay Port 1, No. 13 Shawano co-op 0

No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op bye

No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere co-op 8, No. 11 Oshkosh North co-op 3

No. 7 West Bend co-op 4, No. 10 Appleton North co-op 1

No. 2 Neenah bye

Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)

No. 1 Notre Dame 5, No. 8 Beaver Dam Co-op 1

No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op 3, No. 4 Bay Port 2

No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere Co-op 4, No. 3 Ashwaubenon Co-op 3

No. 2 Neenah 4, No. 7 West Bend Co-op 0

Sectional Semifinal

No. 5 Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 1 Notre Dame, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:15 p.m.

No. 2 Neenah Co-op 5, No. 6 De Pere/West De Pere 2

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)

No. 1 Edgewood bye

No. 8 Sun Prairie 7, No. 9 Onalaska co-op 0

No. 5 Sauk Prairie co-op 6, No. 12 DeForest co-op 2

No. 4 Reedsburg co-op 8, No. 13 Baraboo/Portage 2

No. 3 Verona 14, No. 14 Madison La Follette/East 0

No. 6 Middleton 4, No. 11 Aquinas co-op 0

No. 7 Madison Memorial 7, No. 10 Madison West 1

No. 2 Waunakee bye

Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)

No. 1 Edgewood 3, No. 8 Sun Prairie 2

No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op 5, No. 4 Reedsburg Co-op 3

No. 3 Verona 5, No. 6 Middleton 0

No. 2 Waunakee 2, No. 7 Madison Memorial 0

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)

No. 5 Sauk Prairie Co-op at No. 1 Edgewood

No. 3 Verona at No. 2 Waunakee

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal (Tuesday, Feb. 15)

No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op bye

No. 8 Kettle Moraine co-op 4, No. 9 Whitefish Bay co-op 3

No. 5 Muskego co-op 6, No. 12 Beloit Memorial co-op 2

No. 4 Brookfield East co-op 7, No. 13 Monroe co-op 2

No. 3 Arrowhead bye

No. 6 Marquette High School 5, No. 11 Milton co-op 2

No. 7 Janesville Craig/Parker 7, No. 10 Kenosha Bradford co-op 1

No. 2 University School bye

Regional Finals (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)

No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op 6, No. 1 Waukesha North Co-op 5

No. 4 Brookfield East Co-op 4, No. 5 Muskego Co-op 3

No. 3 Arrowhead 4, No. 6 Marquette 1

No. 2 University School 7, No. 7 Janesville Co-op 3

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

No. 8 Kettle Moraine Co-op at No. Brookfield East Co-op, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Arrowhead at No. 2 University School, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Sectional 1

Regional Final (Thursday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 Rice Lake 6, No. 8 Chequamegon co-op 0

No. 4 Hayward 4, No. 5 Marshfield 3

No. 3 Amery co-op 12, No. 6 Medford/Rib Lake 0

No. 2 New Richmond 15, No. 7 Frederic co-op 2

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)

No. 4 Hayward at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 3 Amery Co-op at No. 2 New Richmond

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Friday, Feb. 18)

No. 1 Lakeland 5, No. 8 Northland Pines 0

No. 4 Antigo co-op 8, No. 5 Waupaca 2

No. 3 Mosinee 9, No. 6 Pacelli co-op 2

No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 5, No. 7 Tomahawk 4

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.)

No. 4 Antigo/Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 1 Lakeland

No. 3 Mosinee at No. 2 Rhinelander/Three Lakes

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinal (Friday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville co-op 7, No. 8 Viroqua co-op 0

No. 4 West Salem 1, No. 5 Black River Falls 0

No. 3 River Falls 4, No. 6 Altoona co-op 3 (2OT)

No. 2 Somerset co-op 9, No. 7 Menomonie 2

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

No. 5 Black River Falls at No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville Co-op, 7 p.m.

No. 3 River Falls at No. 2 Somerset Co-op, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinal (Thursday, Feb. 17 or Saturday, Feb. 18)

No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs 9, No. 8 Stoughton 0

No. 4 Homestead 4, No. 5 Cedarburg 0

No. 3 McFarland 7, No. 6 Monona Grove 1

No. 2 Oregon 7, No. 7 Waupun 2

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

No. 4 Homestead at No. 1 Saint Mary's Springs, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 McFarland at No. 2 Oregon, 7 p.m,