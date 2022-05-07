Saturday's result
John Ashenfelter Invitational at Janesville: Milwaukee Marquette 320, Hartland Arrowhead 328, Monona Grove 328, Janesville Craig 331, Edgerton 332, Franklin 332, Beloit Memorial 336, Oconomowoc 340, Oregon 340, Westosha Central 350, Fort Atkinson 356, Waukesha North 356, Janesville Craig B 358, Waterford 358, Hartford Union 364, Catholic Memorial 370, Janesville Parker 371, Madison La Follette 374, Grafton 375, The Prairie School 392, McFarland 408, Waukesha South 414, Parkview 419, Watertown 420, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 437, Clinton 506, Kettle Moraine inc.