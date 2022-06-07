Boys golf Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WIAA State Tournament ROUND TWO RESULTS 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Retired Juneau County judge John Roemer killed in 'targeted act' against judicial system, authorities say Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the shooter had compiled a list of other potential targets. Burger review: Arby's are hard to find in Madison, but the Wagyu burger is worth seeking out The "We Have the Meats" chain has been getting a lot of attention for this burger, which it says has been in development for more than two years. Inside one of the few historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes where you can cook, lounge and sleep Build a fire in the fireplace or admire the views of Mirror Lake in this woodland rental designed by America's most famous architect. Tip leads to recovery of Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978, UW-Madison police say The UW police investigation revealed the chair was taken from the Terrace in 1978 when the thieves were in college and, “The perps turned over the chair and we returned it to our friends at the Union. No citation – just a verbal warning.” Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closes, 'the employees just basically left us' The burger restaurant closed May 1 after 5 1/2 years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff. Falling tree kills Twin Cities couple camping in northern Wisconsin, authorities say A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin. Alleged gunman in shooting of Wisconsin judge sent to prison by him in 2005 The Department of Justice identified Douglas K. Uhde, 56, as the gunman who killed Judge John Roemer on Friday. Slain Wisconsin judge John Roemer remembered as dedicated husband, man of the law In tight-knit Juneau County, violent crime is far and few between. The targeted killing of a retired judge John Roemer on Friday changed that. Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for OWI homicide in crash on Far West Side, Madison police say A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash early Tuesday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported. Wisconsin football adding Mark D'Onofrio to coaching staff, report says Mark D'Onofrio, a former Penn State and Green Bay Packers linebacker, coached college defenses for two decades before taking time off following his exit from Houston in 2018.