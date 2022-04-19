Boys golf Apr 19, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday's resultsMadison West Triangular: Beloit Memorial 332, Sun Prairie 334, Madison West 336. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Racism, dead penguins and retaliation: Why the Vilas Zoo lost its only Black zookeepers Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool. Wisconsin DNR announces new walleye, pike regulations for 2022 DNR fisheries biologist Jeff Scheirer said the new regulations will allow more young walleye to reach maturity and hopefully reverse the population decline. Hurts Donut Company in Middleton closes abruptly, had recent health code violations A sign at the shop at 2831 Parmenter St. thanks valued customers, saying it had been "a privilege to serve your community since 2017." 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 12th spring practice Thoughts on a young cornerback, Braelon Allen's development as a receiver and more from Badgers football practice. Open Jim: Is Graham Mertz the biggest wild card for Wisconsin football in 2022? Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag. 4 observations from Wisconsin football's 11th spring practice Thoughts on a receiver who's making waves, two quarterbacks needing to take a step up and more from Badgers football spring practice. Mark Strobel out from Wisconsin men's hockey coaching staff after team's second-worst season The Wisconsin men's hockey team announces a change to the coaching staff after the Badgers struggled last season. Michael Gableman criticizes WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe's clothing Gableman made is remarks in an interview that largely focused on the former justice's ongoing and unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Why John Blackwell decided to commit to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team John Blackwell’s coach helped him become a combo guard. Here’s how the class of 2023 commit thinks he will fit with the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Woman stabbed following argument on North Side, police say A woman was stabbed twice Saturday night, once in her abdomen and once in her elbow, after entering a North Side apartment amid an argument according to police.