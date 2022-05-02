Boys golf May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday's resultsBadger West Mini: Edgewood 308, Oregon 323, Mount Horeb 341, Baraboo 344, Sauk Prairie 363, Monroe 372, Reedsburg 409, Portage 452. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Monday's action Check out all the happenings from Monday's slate of high school games.