Boys golf

Thursday's results

Rock Valley Mini-Meet team scores: Edgerton 160, Evansville 187, Brodhead 189, Turner 189, East Troy 194, Whitewater 194, McFarland 200, Jefferson 206, Big Foot 219. 

