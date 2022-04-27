Boys golf
Related to this story
Most Popular
The retailing icon made a name for himself selling stereos, computers and more recently electric bikes but is retiring from retail after 54 years.
Citing budget constraints, the city wants to convert 62 planting beds to turf and 27 beds to colored, stamped concrete but wouldn't remove any trees.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale
A service at UW’s Memorial Union will be held to celebrate the life of Wisconsin junior runner Sarah Shulze, who died earlier this month.
Shailene Woodley has once again scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers.
A breakdown of key position battles, the new offense and more as Badgers football wraps up spring football.
Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The body of Illiana "Lily" Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday.
East High teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The 16 students in Cesar Martinez's AVID class need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office said a woman and a man were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning.