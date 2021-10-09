Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Baertschi Invitational:
Large schools: Little Chute 71, New Glarus/Monticello 76, Mount Horeb 77, Monroe 99, Evansville 121, Platteville 157, Oregon 165, Janesville Parker 182, Deerfield/Cambridge 186, Beloit Turner 205 at Albany high school.
Small schools: Poynette 47, Albany 101, Clinton 121, Holy Family 125, Iowa-Grant 129, Belleville 151, Tri State Homeschool 175, Pardeeville 188, Fennimore 212, Wauzeka-Steuben 232, Marshall 254, Brodhead/Juda 278, Parkview 349 at Albany high school.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational: Mauston 36, Baraboo 41, Medford Area 68, Wisconsin Dells 80
Riverdale Invitational: Boscobel 60, Kickapoo/La Farge 88, Southwestern co-op 107, River Valley 123, Viroqua 159, Reedsburg 165, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 213, Pecatonica/Argyle 221, Riverdale 272, Prairie du Chien 277, Cashton 290, Lancaster 297, De Soto 337, Hillsboro 357, North Crawford 383, River Ridge 431