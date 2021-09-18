Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Viking Invitational: Monona Grove 55, Mount Horeb 58, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 100, McFarland 110, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 134, Tri State Homeschool 140, Milton 163, Reedsburg Area 165
Belleville Invitational: New Glarus/Monticello 46, Evansville 49, Clinton 83, Holy Family 120, Belleville 136, Beloit Turner 151, Home School Eagles 203, Fennimore 218, Lake Mills 239, Johnson Creek 272, Parkview 289, Waterloo 315
Angel Invitational: Wisconsin Lutheran 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 79, Waukesha North 147, Mukwonago 158, Kettle Moraine 177, Menomonee Falls 231, Port Washington 236, Westosha Central 249, Brookfield Central 296, Aquinas 303, Lakeside Lutheran 344, Waukesha South 348, Brookfield Academy 411, Champaign Centennial High School, Kenosha Bradford 422, Milwaukee King 422, Oak Creek 439, Cedar Grove-Belgium 464, Lake Country Lutheran 506, Gillett 529, Whitewater 578, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 595, New Berlin Eisenhower 614, The Prairie School 669, Union Grove 671, Saint Thomas More 677, South Milwaukee 712, East Troy 729, Racine Horlick 747, Kenosha St. Joseph 748, Palmyra-Eagle 779, Burlington 838, Racine Lutheran 850, Kenosha Christian Life School 900