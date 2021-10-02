Boys cross country
Saturday's results
Stoughton Invitational: Stevens Point 48, Middleton 72, Madison La Follette 84, Oconomowoc 113, Madison Memorial 119, Stoughton 161, Monona Grove 196, Waunakee 220, Madison East 231, Janesville Craig 271, Jefferson 325, Whitewater 350, Janesville Parker 352, Milton 356, Beloit Memorial 471
Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational: Madison West 42, Shorewood 59, Badger 97, Marquette 102, Sussex Hamilton 120, Pewaukee 167, Muskego 175, Greendale 185, Brookfield Central 218, New Berlin Eisenhower 279
Platteville Invitational:
Large schools- Dodgeville/Mineral Point 57, New Glarus/Monticello 105, Lodi 107, Two Rivers 110, Mount Horeb 116, Sauk Prairie 135, Monroe 161, Evansville 225, McFarland 243, Platteville 243, River Valley 256, Southwestern co-op 273, Union Grove 297, Wisconsin Dells 349, Prairie du Chien 441, Brodhead/Juda 443
Small schools- Albany 60, Darlington 75, Iowa-Grant 83, Belleville 89, Tri State Homeschool 150, Pecatonica/Argyle 153, Riverdale 166, Wauzeka-Steuben 184, Lancaster 214, De Soto 247, River Ridge 280