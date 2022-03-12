Boys basketball

WIAA Boys basketball tournament

Division 1

Sectional 1

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Neenah 66, No. 5 Kimberly 64

No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 69, No. 3 Appleton East 64

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Neenah vs. No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial, at D.C. Everest

Sectional 2

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Menomonee Falls 99, No. 5 Green Bay East 68

No. 2 De Pere 87, No. 3 Homestead 77

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Menomonee Falls vs. No. 2 De Pere, at Hartford Union

Sectional 3

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Brookfield Central 57, No. 5 Middleton 39

No. 6 Sun Prairie 85, No. 2 Madison La Follette 80

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Brookfield Central vs. No. 6 Sun Prairie at West Allis Central

Sectional 4

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Waukesha South 45, No. 5 Mukwonago 43

No. 2 Racine Case 69, No. 3 Franklin 56

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Waukesha South vs. No. 2 Racine Case, at Mukwonago

Division 2

Sectional 1

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 La Crosse Central 66, No. 3 Onalaska 45

No. 4 Medford 56, No. 6 Rhinelander 29

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 3 p.m.)

No. 1 La Crosse Central vs. No. 4 Medford, at Eau Claire North

Sectional 2

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Ashwaubenon 68, No. 4 Oshkosh North 58

No. 1 Nicolet 59, No. 2 Beaver Dam 42

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Nicolet vs. No. 2 Ashwaubenon, at West Bend East

Sectional 3

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Oregon 74, No. 1 DeForest 71

No. 1 Westosha Central 72, No. 2 Milton 52

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Westosha Central vs. No. 2 Oregon at Watertown

Sectional 4

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 76, No. 2 Wauwatosa West 59

No. 1 Pewaukee 75, No. 2 Whitnall 65

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 1 Pewaukee, at New Berlin West

Division 3

Sectional 1

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 67, No. 4 St. Croix Central 61

No. 1 West Salem 76, No. 11 Adams-Friendship 45

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 West Salem vs. No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, at Arcadia

Sectional 2

Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Freedom 48, No. 1 Northland Pines 31

Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Brillion 75, No. 7 Kewaunee 50

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Brillion vs. No. 2 Freedom, at Two Rivers

Sectional 3

Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Lake County Lutheran 71, No. 3 Laconia 48

Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Columbus 56, No. 4 Edgewood 45

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Lake County Lutheran vs. No. 2 Columbus, at Beaver Dam

Sectional 4

Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 6 Big Foot 51, No. 4 Racine St. Catherine's 49

Sectional Semifinal (Fri., Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 St. Thomas More 101, No. 2 Dominican 87

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Big Foot at Whitewater

Division 4

Sectional 1

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Cameron 45, No. 4 Unity 31

No. 2 Durand 77, No. 1 Spring Valley 65

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 2 Durand vs. No. 2 Cameron, at Osseo-Fairchild

Sectional 2

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia 54, No. 2 Stratford 47

No. 1 Roncalli 85, No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic 61

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia vs. No. 1 Roncalli at Appleton East

Sectional 3

Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)

No. 3 Onalaska Luther 78, No. 1 Mineral Point 60

Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 3 Marshall 42, No. 5 New Glarus 40

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)

No. 3 Onalaska Luther vs. No. 3 Marshall at Baraboo

Sectional 4

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 3 Howards Grove 71, No. 1 Sheboygan Lutheran 68 (OT)

No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 56

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Howards Grove at Brown Deer

Division 5

Sectional 1

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Hurley 72, No. 6 Prentice 56

No. 4 Athens 34, No. 2 Turtle Lake 31

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1:30 p.m.)

No. 1 Hurley vs. No. 4 Athens at Chequamegon

Sectional 2

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Columbus Catholic 65, No. 1 Newman Catholic 59

No. 5 Gibraltar 58, No. 3 Three Lakes 40

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 5 Gibraltar, at Pulaski

Sectional 3

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Bangor 72, No. 2 Blair-Taylor 55

No. 3 Southwestern 58, No. 5 Potosi 54

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Bangor vs. No. 3 Southwestern at Prairie du Chien

Sectional 4

Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)

No. 2 Cambria-Friesland 58, No. 5 Fall River 49

No. 1 Randolph 74, No. 2 Reedsville 63

Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 2 Cambria-Friesland, at Fond du Lac