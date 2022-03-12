Boys basketball
WIAA Boys basketball tournament
Division 1
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah 66, No. 5 Kimberly 64
No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 69, No. 3 Appleton East 64
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Neenah vs. No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial, at D.C. Everest
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls 99, No. 5 Green Bay East 68
No. 2 De Pere 87, No. 3 Homestead 77
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Menomonee Falls vs. No. 2 De Pere, at Hartford Union
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central 57, No. 5 Middleton 39
No. 6 Sun Prairie 85, No. 2 Madison La Follette 80
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Brookfield Central vs. No. 6 Sun Prairie at West Allis Central
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waukesha South 45, No. 5 Mukwonago 43
No. 2 Racine Case 69, No. 3 Franklin 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Waukesha South vs. No. 2 Racine Case, at Mukwonago
Division 2
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central 66, No. 3 Onalaska 45
No. 4 Medford 56, No. 6 Rhinelander 29
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 3 p.m.)
No. 1 La Crosse Central vs. No. 4 Medford, at Eau Claire North
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Ashwaubenon 68, No. 4 Oshkosh North 58
No. 1 Nicolet 59, No. 2 Beaver Dam 42
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Nicolet vs. No. 2 Ashwaubenon, at West Bend East
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Oregon 74, No. 1 DeForest 71
No. 1 Westosha Central 72, No. 2 Milton 52
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Westosha Central vs. No. 2 Oregon at Watertown
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 76, No. 2 Wauwatosa West 59
No. 1 Pewaukee 75, No. 2 Whitnall 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 1 Pewaukee, at New Berlin West
Division 3
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville 67, No. 4 St. Croix Central 61
No. 1 West Salem 76, No. 11 Adams-Friendship 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 West Salem vs. No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville, at Arcadia
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Freedom 48, No. 1 Northland Pines 31
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion 75, No. 7 Kewaunee 50
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Brillion vs. No. 2 Freedom, at Two Rivers
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran 71, No. 3 Laconia 48
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus 56, No. 4 Edgewood 45
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Lake County Lutheran vs. No. 2 Columbus, at Beaver Dam
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 6 Big Foot 51, No. 4 Racine St. Catherine's 49
Sectional Semifinal (Fri., Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More 101, No. 2 Dominican 87
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Big Foot at Whitewater
Division 4
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cameron 45, No. 4 Unity 31
No. 2 Durand 77, No. 1 Spring Valley 65
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 2 Durand vs. No. 2 Cameron, at Osseo-Fairchild
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia 54, No. 2 Stratford 47
No. 1 Roncalli 85, No. 3 Saint Mary Catholic 61
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 1 Iola-Scandinavia vs. No. 1 Roncalli at Appleton East
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinal (Wed., Mar. 9 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Onalaska Luther 78, No. 1 Mineral Point 60
Sectional Semifinal (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Marshall 42, No. 5 New Glarus 40
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1 p.m.)
No. 3 Onalaska Luther vs. No. 3 Marshall at Baraboo
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 3 Howards Grove 71, No. 1 Sheboygan Lutheran 68 (OT)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science 65, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 56
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Howards Grove at Brown Deer
Division 5
Sectional 1
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley 72, No. 6 Prentice 56
No. 4 Athens 34, No. 2 Turtle Lake 31
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 1:30 p.m.)
No. 1 Hurley vs. No. 4 Athens at Chequamegon
Sectional 2
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus Catholic 65, No. 1 Newman Catholic 59
No. 5 Gibraltar 58, No. 3 Three Lakes 40
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 5 Gibraltar, at Pulaski
Sectional 3
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor 72, No. 2 Blair-Taylor 55
No. 3 Southwestern 58, No. 5 Potosi 54
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Bangor vs. No. 3 Southwestern at Prairie du Chien
Sectional 4
Sectional Semifinals (Thu., Mar. 10 at 7 p.m.)
No. 2 Cambria-Friesland 58, No. 5 Fall River 49
No. 1 Randolph 74, No. 2 Reedsville 63
Sectional Final (Sat., Mar. 12 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 2 Cambria-Friesland, at Fond du Lac