Boys basketball

WIAA Boys basketball tournament

at the Kohl Center

Division 1 (Friday, Mar. 18 at 6:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Neenah vs. No. 4 Racine Case

No. 2 Menomonee Falls vs. No. 3 Brookfield Central

Division 2 (Friday, Mar. 18 at 1:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Pewaukee vs. No. 4 Ashwaubenon

No. 2 La Crosse Central vs. No. 3 Westosha Central

Division 3 (Thursday, Mar. 17 at 1:35 p.m.)

No. 1 West Salem vs. No. 4 Brillion

No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran vs. No. 3 Saint Thomas More

Division 4 (Thursday, Mar. 17 at 6:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 4 Cameron

No. 2 Roncalli vs. No. 3 Marshall

Division 5 (Friday, Mar. 18 at 9:05 a.m.)

No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 4 Gibraltar

No. 2 Bangor vs. No. 3 Hurley