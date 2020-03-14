Boys and Girls Club of Dane County raises $100,000 for communities affected by COVID-19 coronavirus

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County raised more than $100,000 in less than 10 hours Friday through an online donation drive for those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to respond quickly to make sure that children, families and individuals who are in need get the support that they deserve,” Michael Johnson, Boys & Girls Club president and CEO, said Saturday.

The Boys & Girls Club partnered with the United Way and community leaders to launch the donation drive and plans to coordinate with the city, county and other leaders to distribute the funds. Donations will go toward providing medical supplies for those directly affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, meals for children who won’t have access to food due to school closures, and local shelters to support families and individuals in need, as well as assisting college students in need of temporary housing and meals, and senior citizens who may need meals, transportation and medical assistance, Johnson said.

The club hopes to raise $250,000 by Friday and distribute funds to those in need as soon as possible, Johnson said.