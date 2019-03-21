Even without Rafael Gaglianone (above), UW’s specialists have the potential to improve this year after a disappointing 2018 season.
Most Popular
-
Old Sacred Feather building covered in black paint in violation of city rules
-
Portillo's dogs, beef, ribs and shakes are worth the wait
-
'We're all sad': Alt n' Bach's closing after almost 44 years
-
UW men's basketball wing Kobe King starting to assert himself
-
Departure of Randall Cobb and Clay Matthews leaves Packers with voids to fill
Recommended
promotion
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
promotionfeaturedtop story
Win great prizes in our annual contest; bring your groups to play against family and friends!