Oct. 11 | Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
BEHIND THE BENCH
The winningest coach in NCAA hockey history, Jerry York was selected for the 2019 induction class into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He'll be the fifth college coach in the Hall, joining UW's Bob Johnson, Minnesota's John Mariucci and Herb Brooks and Providence's Lou Lamoriello. He'll start his 26th season coaching at Boston College and 48th in college hockey having missed the NCAA tournament in the past three years, his longest stretch since 1995-97.
FIRST STAR
Freshman goaltender Spencer Knight (above) was the backstop of the U.S. National Under-18 Team last season and then was selected 13th in the NHL draft by the Florida Panthers. He became the 10th American goalie ever selected in the first round and the first picked in the top 15 since Jack Campbell was No. 11 in 2010.
SCOUTING REPORT
A year after finishing eight games under .500 (14-22-3, BC's worst record in 25 years) with a team that featured 12 NHL draft picks, the Eagles add three first-round selections in Knight, forwards Matt Boldy (12th by Minnesota) and Alex Newhook (16th by Colorado). David Cotton returns for his senior season after being a second-team All-American for a campaign in which he scored 23 goals. But he needs more help — the rest of the team produced just 67 goals last season.
RESULT TO REMEMBER
Cotton recorded a hat trick, but Badgers defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk scored his second goal of the game into an empty net to seal a 7-5 victory and a series sweep on Oct. 13, 2018. It was UW's third straight victory over BC, matching its longest winning streak in the series.