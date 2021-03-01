BOILERMAKERS (16-8, 11-6)

Coach: Matt Painter, 353-182 in his 16th season at Purdue.
Player to watch: Sophomore rebounds Trevion Williams (above) has nine double-doubles this season. Williams averages 9.0 rebounds per game, including 3.4 on the offensive end.
