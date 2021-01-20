Bodacious barn basecamp

 Skip to main content
Barn basecamp

Some might say the beach-themed room complete with sand on the floor is a little too over the top, but when winter turns harsh in Wisconsin it may not sound so bad — especially with the hot tub. The fun elements don't stop there. This converted barn also features an indoor slide and game room with an arcade console and karaoke. Outside there's something for everyone, with Devil's Lake State Park and skiing and golfing at Devil's Head Resort just a few of the nearby options.

Location: Merrimac

How much: $796/night

Sleeps: 16+

