Bobbi Zehner: 'It was an eerily beautiful day'

MADISON

“Seriously, a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center? What, a single-engine craft?”

Heading to Spring Green, the bus driver fed me a thin, sketchy report crackling from her handheld radio. Baffled, I said to Patrick, the student I was accompanying that day: “I don’t understand what’s happening. Yet I’ve got a feeling that one day, should anyone ask where were you on this day, you may say: 'On a yellow school bus, with my English class and my sign language interpreter, traveling to see a Shakespeare production.'”

It was an eerily beautiful day at American Players Theatre, youngsters delighting in Puck’s mischief. Adult laughter was missing; faces straining to smile, much like my own. During intermission, teachers strayed toward each other to whisper heartbreaking updates. My school sent high school seniors. Others sent fifth-graders; sufficient time later for explanations.

Glued to the evening news, one minute I wished my husband, Larry, was home to share the nightmare, which I was seeing played out repeatedly on TV. The next, I was grateful that he was spared the rampant horror and wild conjecture, which so many of us witnessed for days.

Where was he? Floating a river in the middle of Alaska, no contact with the outside world. A small aircraft flew him in on Sept. 6 and was scheduled to pick him up the 21st. By then, a flag-waving terror would consume our country, with a thirst for retaliation. How many others, like Larry, were innocently clueless to the horrors of that particular Sept. 11? Not nearly enough.