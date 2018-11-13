Duke, Kansas and Kentucky, the three primary favorites to win the 2018-19 national championship, all happen to be bluebloods.
Duke lost three first-round picks from a team that made it to the Elite Eight before falling to Kansas. But the Blue Devils reloaded, adding the top three players in the 2018 recruiting class: swingman R.J. Barrett, forward Zion Williamson and swingman Cam Reddish.
Kentucky once again loaded up on blue-chip freshmen, including Whitnall guard Tyler Herro, who originally committed to the Badgers. But the Wildcats’ biggest offseason addition was forward Reid Travis, a graduate transfer who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds at Stanford last season.
Kansas returns a pair of double-digit scorers — junior center Udoka Azubuike (13.0) and senior guard Lagerald Vick (12.1) — from a Final Four team. The Jayhawks also added Memphis transfers Dedric and K.J. Lawson, who combined for 31.5 points and 18.0 rebounds per game in 2016-17, and potential lottery pick Quentin Grimes.