Tyler Herro

Kentucky guard Tyler Herro, who played at Whitnall and originally committed to Wisconsin, is part of the Wildcats' strong freshman class. 

Duke, Kansas and Kentucky, the three primary favorites to win the 2018-19 national championship, all happen to be bluebloods.

Duke lost three first-round picks from a team that made it to the Elite Eight before falling to Kansas. But the Blue Devils reloaded, adding the top three players in the 2018 recruiting class: swingman R.J. Barrett, forward Zion Williamson and swingman Cam Reddish.

Kentucky once again loaded up on blue-chip freshmen, including Whitnall guard Tyler Herro, who originally committed to the Badgers. But the Wildcats’ biggest offseason addition was forward Reid Travis, a graduate transfer who averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds at Stanford last season.

Kansas returns a pair of double-digit scorers — junior center Udoka Azubuike (13.0) and senior guard Lagerald Vick (12.1) — from a Final Four team. The Jayhawks also added Memphis transfers Dedric and K.J. Lawson, who combined for 31.5 points and 18.0 rebounds per game in 2016-17, and potential lottery pick Quentin Grimes.

