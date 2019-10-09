Illinois has been reported to be getting closer to being able to announce it will field a varsity men’s hockey team that would bring the Big Ten to eight.
With that in mind, the league asked teams to hold off on scheduling additional non-conference games past 2022 because a decision needs to be made on whether the slate of Big Ten games would expand with eight members.
Beyond that it would be another large, nationally branded school getting in the mix, adding Illinois would be important to college hockey because of how it’s being put together. Penn State and Arizona State were developed with large donations; at Illinois, it’s about more contributions of smaller amounts.
College hockey administrators have said that is a path that other schools interested in adding hockey might find more palatable.