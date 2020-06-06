Bishop Donald J. Hying: Churches ready to safely welcome back worshipers

As a Catholic Bishop, I am concerned both with the spiritual and physical well-being of everyone in my diocese. Twelve weeks ago, I voluntarily made the decision to suspend public Masses for the health and safety of our community, particularly for those at an increased risk to COVID-19.

This decision was not one I made lightly and for a deeply sacramental community, these past weeks have been a painful separation from the essential expressions of our faith — especially the source and summit of our belief, Christ in the celebration of the Eucharist — and from one another. But we suspended our public worship out of love for our neighbor, concern for the common good and with the fervent hope that we could help prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, after these 12 weeks of isolation and separation, our community is in dire need of healing. COVID-19, and all of its peripheral effects have taken a toll on our families, our resources and our spiritual and mental health. Crisis hotlines have seen historic spikes in calls, and in recent days the streets of our city have erupted with those crying out for racial justice in the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd.

At the same moment we have begun the process of living, working, shopping, and dining together, but — most importantly for all people of faith — worshiping together.