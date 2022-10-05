Birkenstock is one of the oldest footwear companies around dating back to 1774. They are one of the best products for your body. While they are known for making excellent sandals, they also offer an enclosed package that is gaining popularity rapidly. These items are great for everyday, vacations, work, or home.

Birkenstock is devoted to using sustainable materials and protecting the environment in any way possible, understanding that natural resources are limited. Their durability is second to none and can be refreshed, updated and renewed with very little effort. Their most common materials are; cork, natural latex, jute, wool felt, leather and brass.

During their short 56 year span in the US, there’s not many places you can stroll around or go with out seeing them, and there’s not many people who are wearing them that won’t give you an all out, raving review. They can change lives by realigning the foot and ankle, and if you haven’t had the chance to try them yet, we highly encourage you to stop in, and let us work our magic to find you the perfect pair.